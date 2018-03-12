Shooting on I-391S in Chicopee temporarily closed highway

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of I-391S in Chicopee has been temporarily closed by Massachusetts State Police following a reported shooting.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper George Berrios told 22News occupants in two cars exchanged gunfire near Exit 4B on I-391.

State police are now looking for grey and maroon SUVs believed to be involved in the incident.

Berrios said there are no reported injuries, but that a car was struck by gunfire.

The closed section of I-391 South is expected to reopen shortly.