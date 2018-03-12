Rick’s Place receives state grant to help children without parents

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A big financial boost is coming to a Wilbraham organization that provides support for grieving children.

Rick’s Place received a check today for $50,000 on Monday. The funding comes from a line item passed by the Massachusetts Legislature as part of the fiscal year 2018 budget.

Program Director Diane Murray told 22News they’ve seen a 30 percent increase in people seeking support. Many of those people have been affected by the opioid crisis.

“We’re also seeing an increase in grandparents who are attending,” Murray explained. “They find themselves parenting their grandchildren because one parent has died to to substance abuse.”

Rick’s Place is named in honor of Minnechaug Regional High School graduate Rick Thorpe was killed in the September 11 terror attacks.

All the services Rick’s Place provides are free of charge.