Police raid Ohio meth house for second time

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – For the second time in three months, Struthers police and the Mahoning County Drug Task Force raided a house where two people were found cooking methamphetamine.

Police arrested Mandy Hale and Christopher Thompson at a house on Moore Street. Both are sitting in the Mahoning County Jail on several charges, including possessing chemicals for the manufacture of drugs.

“We received information that she was back to being involved with the manufacturing of methamphetamine,” said Sgt. Larry McLaughlin, Mahoning County Drug Task Force.

Hale was arrested in December for the same thing. She just pled on that case last week.

“Smaller user amounts is what they’ve been making, but definitely enough that it’s dangerous for the area,” McLaughlin said.

Two children were inside the house at the time back in December.

Neighbors in the area are not too happy with the situation, saying it is embarrassing and degrading to the neighborhood. They say they want Hale to go away for good, and so do police.

“I’m quite sure when she goes to get sentenced that this is going to affect the outcome of the sentence of the charge that she just pled to as of last week,” McLaughlin said.

Struthers police say no children were in the house this time.