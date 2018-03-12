Pilot survives deadly East River crash

(NBC News) Members of the National Transportation Safety Board are at the scene of Sunday’s deadly helicopter crash on New York’s East River.

The single-engine Eurocopter AS350 plunged into the river Sunday evening moments after the pilot issued a distress call.

A search and rescue operation began almost immediately, with divers working to free the victims submerged in frigid water.

The pilot survived after freeing himself from his safety harness, but all five passengers perished.

The helicopter was owned by Liberty Helicopter Tours and had been chartered for a photo shoot.

