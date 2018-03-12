Parking bans in effect due to incoming snowstorm

Some communities have season-long bans in effect

(WWLP) – Multiple cities and towns have issued parking bans ahead of the incoming snowstorm.

Snow moves in late Monday night, heaviest Tuesday morning

Several communities also have season-long parking bans in effect. We will continue to update this list as new bans come in.

  • Agawam: No on-street parking from 6:00 a.m. Tuesday to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday
  • Granby: No on-street parking from 11:00 p.m. Monday to 11:00 p.m. Tuesday
  • Longmeadow: No on-street parking from 11:00 p.m. Monday until 11:00 p.m. Tuesday
  • Ludlow: No on-street parking from 12:00 a.m. Tuesday to 12:00 p.m. Wednesday
  • Springfield: Parking ban begins at 7:00 p.m. Monday until further notice; No parking on the even side of the street from 7:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m.; No parking on the odd side of the street from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
  • Wilbraham: No on-street parking from 12:00 a.m. Tuesday to 12:00 a.m. Wednesday