Northampton considering expanding hunting rights at Mineral Hills Conservation Area

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – There is controversy over a proposal in Northampton to expand hunting rights in a conservation area.

The idea of expanding hunting rights in the city has caused some opposition. Some members of the city’s planning and sustainability committee want to extend hunting rights at Mineral Hills Conservation Area in Florence.

Hunting in the area is prohibited but has been debated for years. The area was selected because of the low visitation rates. One residents who lives right next to the area isn’t totally opposed.

“I’m not a hunter but I’m not opposed fully but hunters need a place to hunt too,” Wayne Thibault of Florence told 22News.

Some residents are concerned with the expansion because of the recreation there, including hiking, biking and running.

The city’s planning and sustainability committee is still weighing its options.