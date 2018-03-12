New Real ID not required until late 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You’ll soon need to prove you’re a legal resident in order to drive a car.

The new Real ID, a national identification card, will soon be widespread.



“I think that’s an important thing now especially with the way things are going in the world,” said Frank Davies of Springfield. “Yeah, I believe it.”

The Real ID Act gained traction after attacks like the Boston Marathon Bombing.



It was passed in 2005 in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.



People looking to get a driver’s license will now have to prove that they are legally living in the United States.



All of your personal information needed for the identification process like a birth certificate, green card and social security number will be in a national database.



TSA and the Department of Homeland Security will use it to validate your identity.

“I mean I guess safety is first, but I don’t know,” said James Clark of Huntington. “It’s more encroachment on your privacy and stuff.”

You’ll be able to start getting your Real ID as soon as March 26 at your local RMV. But it won’t be required until October 2020.



“What’s going to be the price on that now what’s the monetary aspect?,” asked Davis.



States will be taking the hit to issue millions of new licenses with no financial assistance from the federal government.



That means the next time you go to renew your license, you may pay more out of pocket.



You won’t be required to get a national ID if you don’t drive, but you’ll need to have a passport or green card on you in order to fly domestically.