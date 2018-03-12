Mosque vandals apologize for bacon stunt

(WSMV) Eight months ago, two young men were caught on camera wrapping uncooked bacon around door handles of the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

The mosque has faced a long history of vandalism, protests and lawsuits.

Last week, a step was made toward mutual understanding, healing and forgiveness.

Thomas Gibbs and Charles Stout admitted they are the two men on security footage putting bacon on the center’s door handles. They also spraypainted vulgar remarks on the building and playground.

On Friday, the two vandals stood before the congregation to say sorry.

The Friday Prayer is the largest service of the week at the Islamic Center, so more than 100 people were there to listen to the two men apologize.

“I’ve lived in regret every day of my life since I stepped foot on your property,” Gibbs said.

Gibbs and Stout were graciously welcomed by the congregation they once disrespected.

“I would never want anyone to feel unwelcome in their place of worship,” Stout said.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2FBd88g