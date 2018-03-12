Massachusetts’ move to join “States for Gun Safety Coalition” criticized

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts plans to work with a coalition of northeastern states to combat gun violence and trafficking. Governor Charlie Baker announced plans to enter Massachusetts into the “States for Gun Safety Coalition” last month.

But the Gun Owners Action League said Massachusetts leaders should already be sharing this information with neighboring law enforcement agencies.

The group intends to share gun registry information about people who are prohibited from purchasing or owning guns and work together across state lines to combat gun trafficking.

But the Gun Owners Action League criticized elected officials for the move in a statement to 22News saying it represents “an admission of guilt by our government for not doing their jobs to stop criminal gun traffickers.”

The administration said Massachusetts has been sharing information across state lines. Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island are also part of the coalition.