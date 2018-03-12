Longmeadow mobster gets 2 years in prison for extortion-related charges

WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A Longmeadow man associated with the Genovese La Cosa Nostra crime family will spend more than a year in prison for extortion-related charges.

The state Department of Justice said 53-year-old Gerald Daniele was sentenced to two years in prison and three years of supervised release in federal court in Worcester Monday.

The court says in December 2017, Daniele pleaded guilty to one count of using extortionate means to collect an extension of credit.

The court explained that the Longmeadow man and others including Ralph Santaniello, John Calabrese, Francesco Depergola, and Richard Valentini were associates of the New York-based Genovese LCN crime family.

The crime family is said to be involved in various criminal activities including loansharking and extortion from legitimate and illegitimate businesses such as illegal gambling businesses and the collection of unlawful debts in Springfield.

The Justice Department says Daniele admitted to using violence, exploiting his relationship with the crime family and making threats of physical violence to instill fear in his victims.

Santaniello, Calabrese, and Depergola have also pleaded guilty to extortion-related crimes. Sentencings for the three are scheduled for March 20, April 2, and May 11, 2018.

Sentencing is slated for Valentini on May 11, 2018. He was convicted by a federal jury of extortion and conspiracy to commit extortion in December 2017.