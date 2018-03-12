It’s recommended to replace your windshield wipers before severe weather hits

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Between snowstorms and spring rain showers, now might be a good time to replace your windshield wipers.

Kyle Lussier, manager of Napa Auto Parts in Westfield, told 22News wipers may need to be replaced every six months to a year to make sure they are working most effectively.

Lussier said this time of year, salt from the roads can build up on your wiper blades, breaking them down faster. There are signs you can look for to tell if it’s time to replace your blades.

“You’ll notice streaking on your windshield, especially this time of year you’ll see white streaks on the windshield usually that’s salt buildup and grime from the road, because this is the type of area we deal with it,” Lussier told 22News. “Usually I suggest upgrading your wiper blades at that point. You’ll notice a lot of squealing and squeaking.”

The manager said people can purchase special winter blades that trap some of the salt buildup to protect the blades.

New wipers will cost you anywhere from $5 to $20.