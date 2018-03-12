Holyoke Public School District holds informational on new middle schools

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Public School District held an informational session Monday night about their plans for two new middle schools.

Holyoke plans to open Holyoke STEM Academy and Veritas Prep on existing school properties. Parents were invited to share their thoughts and to gain information about how these two school will impact their children’s education.

Veritas Prep Executive Director, Rachel Romano told 22News why Holyoke is offering these two new schools to students.

“We are looking to bring our program to Holyoke because there is need here to provide more high quality middle school options for families,” said Romano.

These two new schools plan on opening in fall 2018.