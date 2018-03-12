Hatfield to see new radar speed limit signs

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Hatfield will soon see new speed limit radars on its roads.

The Hatfield Police Department will be installing three new radar speed limit signs come spring.

The signs are being implemented to help remind drivers to take it slow on main roads. The signs are mobile, and will be able to be moved to different locations throughout the town.

Hatfield police are looking for public input from town residents, on where they are most needed and most useful. So far, Elm Street and Main Street top the list.

“We got over 100 different options that were given to us so we’re going to sit down and go through all that and make a determination on where they are going to go up from there,” said Clinton Phillips.

Currently, the town does have one mobile radar in use.

However, police say more throughout the town will help keep people at or under the speed limit.