Greenfield’s DPW has their plows ready for tomorrow’s nor’easter

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Another March nor’easter is headed to western Massachusets.

Last week’s snowstorm buried parts of Franklin County with over foot of snow. 22News found many residents buying groceries at Foster’s Supermarket in Greenfield ahead of Tuesday’s storm.

“I’m really ready for spring,” said Lois Donaldson of Greenfield. “I think we’ve had enough, I have my seeds out and I’m ready to plant my garden.”

You’ll be seeing a lot of these plow trucks on the roads starting early Tuesday morning. Greenfield’s DPW spent all of Monday coming up with a plan for this storm.

“We have to get all the plows on the trucks, get all the salt trucks loaded, make sure everything is fueled, oil is checked, everything is ready to go so we can hit the ground running,” said Greenfield DPW, Field Superintendent, Paul Rasketvitz. “If it surprises us and shows up a little bit early we’ll be ready to go.”

Raskevitz told 22News they aren’t pre-treating the roads with salt because it’s not cold enough. He said they’ll send all 20 plow trucks out once 3 inches of snow accumulates on the ground.