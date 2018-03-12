Greenfield man charged with third OUI offense

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield police arrested a man just before 8:00 Saturday night and charged him with his third OUI liquor offense.

According to Greenfield police, 55-year-old Jeffrey Wroblewski, of Colrain, was pulled over in the area of 68 Country Club Road after he crossed over the double yellow lines, causing an oncoming police officer to swerve out of the way.

In addition to OUI, Wroblewski was also charged with other motor vehicle violations. He was released on personal recognizance until his arraignment.