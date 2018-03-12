Future uncertain for Pearl Rhodes Elementary School in Leyden

LEYDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s uncertainty surrounding an elementary school in the Franklin County town of Leyden.

Pearl Rhodes Elementary School has been educating students in Leyden for more than 50 years. Only 31 students attend the school, making it the smallest elementary school in the Pioneer Valley Regional School District.

The Board of Selectmen from Leyden, Northfield, Bernardston, and Warwick scheduled a public meeting Tuesday night to address the school’s declining enrollment.

“There’s absolutely no plan to close that school, immediately or even this year,” said Bob Hardesty, Municipal Assistant, Leyden. “It’ll be an ongoing conversation.”

Chair of the Leyden Finance Committee, Michelle Giarusso told 22News they will be hiring a consultant to study the future of the Pioneer Valley Regional school district. She doesn’t expect a decision to be made on the Pearl Rhodes Elementary school until that study is completed.

Bernadston Town Coordinator Hugh Campbell said there’s a good chance Tuesday’s meeting will be postponed due to the snow.