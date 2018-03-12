Firefighters stage world’s largest stair climb

(KING) Thousands of firefighters completed the Scott Firefighter Stairclimb challenge Sunday morning at Seattle’s Columbia Tower.

The annual fundraiser tests the strength, stamina, and determination of two thousand men and women willing to make the climb. It’s no easy task to trek up the tallest building in Seattle: 788 feet high.

That’s 69 flights, 1,396 steps, all while carrying 50 lbs. of firefighter gear.

Every year the funds raised benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

