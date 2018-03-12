Finding opioid alternatives

(WOWT) Health care providers are on the cutting edge of the battle against opioid addiction.

Pharmacy experts at University of Nebraska Medical Center say that people addicted to opioids were most likely introduced to them by a prescription from a doctor.

It often begins after a minor surgery or procedure.

“Oral surgeons happen to be the top prescribers of opioids nationally,” says Dr. Chase Pruitt.

In recent months, Dr. Pruitt and his team at Omaha Oral Surgery have taken steps to prevent patients from forming addictions.

With their new initiative, Nopioid, they originally set out to reduce the amount of opioids they prescribe by 70 percent.

“We’ve been able to cut down our narcotic prescribing in our office by about 95 percent,” Dr. Pruitt says.

