Failures put fertility centers in the spotlight

(NBC News) Egg and embryo storage tanks at two separate infertility centers, one in Ohio and the other in California, malfunctioned, leaving hundreds of hopeful parents devastated and seeking legal recourse.

Lawsuits are piling up against University Hospitals Fertility Center in Cleveland, after more than 600 women and couples were informed their frozen eggs and embryos may have been damaged.

A liquid nitrogen storage tank at University Hospitals malfunctioned the weekend of March 3rd, causing 2100 eggs and embryos to be compromised.

Now couples who had embryos stored at the Ohio facility are suing.

“We just want to hold UH accountable, that they should make this right,” said UH patient Kate Plants.

The same weekend, a similar problem at a different facility, Pacific Fertility Center in San Francisco.

In a statement, the clinic acknowledged there was viable tissue in the affected tank, adding “we are truly sorry this happened, and for the anxiety that this will surely cause.”

