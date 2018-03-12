Experts say Daylight Saving Time could be linked to heart attacks

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Many people might not think about the long term effects losing an hour of sleep can have.

A study found that Daylight Saving Time could affect your heart.

“As a runner and cyclist the first thing I think of us extra daylight, which is safety for us,” said Robert Darby. “But I’ve never heard of that myself.”

Moving the clocks forward or backward may alter the timing of when heart attacks occur.

The American College of Cardiology found a 25 percent increase in heart attacks the Monday after we spring forward.

“It’s basically a disruption in the circadian sleep wake cycle,” said Hassen Borhot of AFC Urgent Care in West Springfield.”Not only is heart attack and stroke increased on the day after, we’re also seeing a lot of car accidents, we’re seeing work place injuries, we’re seeing increase in suicide rates.”

Studies have also found a slight increase in car accidents among teenagers after the clocks spring forward.

Lawmakers on the state’s special commission on the time zone have examined whether the state should shift from Eastern Standard Time to the Atlantic Standard Time, but the shift is unlikely to happen anytime soon.