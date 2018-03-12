Environmental police help deer with chicken feeder stuck on its head

NANTUCKET, Mass. (WWLP) – A young deer had its head freed from a chicken feeder Sunday night in Nantucket.

According to environmental police, the deer’s head became stuck inside a chicken feeder weeks ago. It restricted the deer’s ability to see, hear, and eat.

An environmental police sergeant, with the help of Nantucket’s Natural Resource Officer and residents of the farm where the deer was found.

The deer was found to be in good condition and was watched over until it fully recovered from the immobilization agent used for sedation.