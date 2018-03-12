Deadly explosions rattle Austin

(NBC News) Authorities are investitigating a series of deadly explosions in Austin, Texas.

A 17-year-old boy was killed and a woman was injured Monday morning when a package in their home exploded.

That explosion was followed shortly by a blast at another home several miles away. A 70-year-old woman was injured in that blast.

Police believe both explosions are connected to another blast that killed a man on his front porch on March 2nd.

“I want the public to be aware and to be cautious because, again, we have two cases that are very similar and that have both resulted in a loss of life and until we find who committed this act and take them into custody, then yes it is appropriate for residents to be concerned if you receive a package you were not expecting,” interim police chief Brian Manley said.

The F.B.I. and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are assisting with the investigation.

