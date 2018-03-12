Man shot by Springfield police held on $50K bail

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The man shot by Springfield police after he allegedly tried to run them over with his car is being held on $50,000 bail.

The bail was imposed during a court hearing on Monday. Luis Suarez was originally scheduled for a dangerousness hearing on Monday, but instead a bail revocation hearing took place.

Suarez has two other pending court cases, in which bail has been revoked.

The 28-year-old Springfield resident pleaded not guilty to multiple charges on Thursday, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, failure to stop for police, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle in connection with the March 6 incident.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, Suarez refused to pull over for police that night, leading them on a short pursuit that ended in a crash. Walsh said as officers approached Suarez’s crashed car, he put it in reverse. That’s when an officer who Walsh said feared for their safety opened fire on Suarez, striking him in the arm.

The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office is handling Suarez’s case and is reviewing the officer-involved shooting.

Related: