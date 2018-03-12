Chicopee students to participate in National School Walkout on Tuesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – At the same time that students are voicing their concerns about school safety, the Chicopee Police are voicing their concerns about student safety.

The National School Walkout to push for tougher gun laws and safer schools is set for Wednesday. Chicopee High School will participate.

The Chicopee Police told 22News they are concerned that if a lot of students gather in a large open area, it can make them targets and present a similar situation to what you saw in Las Vegas during the Mandalay Bay massacre.

Officer Mike Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department told 22News, “We’re hoping that students and staff can find a way to show a tribute inside their buildings where it’s safe, where staff are, where our police officers who work at the schools are.”

The Chicopee Police say they encourage students to walk up, not out. Walking up to that student who usually sits alone and getting to know them.

Principal Jim Blain of the Chicopee High School said to 22News, “Do I feel personally that safety is an issue, yes, I do. In today’s world almost 20 school shootings in less than three months, it makes me think for the safety of my students because they are my responsibility every single day.”

The student organized movement will either be held outside on the school’s field or inside the gymnasium.

Organizer Denise Cruz told 22News she initially felt like the police were trying to suppress her 1st amendment right to free speech, “The kids in Florida didn’t choose to have that happen to them so I felt as though we shouldn’t be restricted in having to almost act out for them in a way. I felt that walking someplace else not outside wouldn’t fully push the point we were trying to get across.”

Chicopee is still deciding whether to hold the walkout outside or not. Students told 22News the snow will play a role in their decision.