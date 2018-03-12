Bright Night’s Ball expected to be biggest local party of 2018

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s being called the biggest party of the year as some big plans were revealed for this year’s Bright Night’s Ball.

The ball is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Spirit of Springfield and of course it helps fund the beautiful Bright Nights annual lighting display in Forest Park.



After 22 years at the Sheraton Hotel, the Bright Nights Ball will be held this year at MGM Springfield.



It’s the first event they’ve booked.



Mike Mathis, the President of MGM Springfield will be the chair of this year’s ball, which will be held on Saturday, November 10.



President of the Spirit of Springfield Judy Matt told 22News they will now start selling tickets and they expect to sell out.



“It’s a new place,” said Matt. “It’s a new venue and we were the first event that was booked there so we are excited.”



“I think we have to raise it to the next level,” Mathis told 22News. “We are obviously going to be in our brand new facility, but if there is one thing we are really good at it is putting on events so I am going to start working with a team to make sure we elevate it and will there be a theme and all that fun stuff.”



Matt told 22News they are still working on selecting a theme for the ball this year.



MGM’s ballroom will have 11,000 square feet of space capable of accommodating 650 people.