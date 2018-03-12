Body found on fire in Hatfield over the weekend

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the second time in two weeks, a body was found in Hatfield.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Mary Carey told 22News the body was discovered in flames in a field at the end of Bridge Lane around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Carey said it will be up to a medical examiner to determine if the fire caused the person’s death or if it was something else. Hatfield police and state police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are investigating the incident.

The discovery comes nearly two weeks after the remains of missing woman Joanne Ringer were found in the woods off of Mountain Road in Hatfield.

