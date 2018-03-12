Another nor’easter means more parking bans

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Another nor’easter is headed our way which means more parking bans.

Several communities like Agawam, East Longmeadow, Holyoke, and Springfield have already posted their parking bans to prepare for the winter storm ahead.

But some residents are claiming that the parking bans are too strict for towing cars before the snow fall starts.

“I’ve seen friends of mine get their cars towed before the storm and even after the storm after the streets have already been plowed,” Mike Angelica told 22News. “I thought it was pretty unnecessary.”

