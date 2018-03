WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A special visit for preschoolers in Wilbraham on Monday.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Jennifer Pagliei stopped by Wilbraham United Church to talk to preschoolers about the weather.



Students learned what a meteorologist does behind and on camera, and how a meteorologist predicts the weather.



Most of the preschoolers told Pagliei their favorite season was winter!



Pagliei also read the kids a weather related Dr. Seuss book, “Oh Say Can You Say What’s The Weather Today?”