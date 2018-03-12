2018 City of Bright Nights Ball to be held at MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 2018 City of Bright Nights Ball will be the first event of its kind to be held at MGM Springfield, which is scheduled to open this fall.

MGM Springfield President Michael Mathis was announced Monday as the 2018 Chair, with MGM sponsoring the November 10 gala.

“The community has always been, and will continue to be, instrumental in the endeavors of MGM Springfield,” Mathis said. “It continues to be an honor for us to partner with the Spirit of Springfield to help strengthen programs and opportunities for all Springfield residents.”

The ball is a fundraising event to support the Spirit of Springfield.

The City of Bright Nights Ball has been held annually at the Sheraton Springfield since it started, except in 2005 when it was held at the MassMutual Center.