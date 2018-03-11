Storrowtown Village Museum brings maple syrup history to life with pancake breakfast

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Storrowton Village Museum in West Springfield has a way of bringing Western Massachusetts history to life.

The harvesting of sap that later becomes maple syrup took center stage Sunday morning at Storrowton.

The finished product made the pancakes taste even better during a nourishing history lesson in a building that dates back to 1794.

22News spoke with one visitor, Laura Laplante on her reason for attending the breakfast. “My daughter, she’s almost two and half. I want to get her to see how the products are made locally here.”

Jessica Fontaines, a Storrowton Village employee told 22News, “The local Lions club each year come in and donate their time. They make a pancake breakfast and they donate the proceeds.”

The maple syrup history lesson is among Storrowton’s most popular education programs.