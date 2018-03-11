Springfield names their St. Patrick’s Parade marshal

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade is just one week away.

Sunday, the Springfield parade committee held its pre-parade get-together at the John Boyle O’Reilly club.

They honored this year’s parade marshal, Nancy Lefebve. Nancy will lead the sizable Springfield contingent next week in the annual parade through Holyoke.

Kerri Sullivan, president of the Springfield parade committee, told 22News, “The marshal is someone who has established himself, has given great service to the Irish community, so Nancy has done above and beyond that.”

The Holyoke St Patrick’s Parade next Sunday dates back to the 1950s, and each year is one of western Massachusetts premier events.

