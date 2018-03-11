Springfield College makes programs first ever Final Four run

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield College men’s basketball team has done something no other team in program history has been able to accomplish.

The team has made it to the NCAA Division III Championship Final Four after beating Swarthmore College 74-62 in the NCAA Division III Championship Elite 8 on Saturday night.

This is the first time the team has made it this far in the tournament.

Brandon Eckles, a forward on the team, told 22News they feel accomplished for what they have been able to bring to the Springfield community, “It’s surreal honestly. It’s the birthplace of basketball and you would think that something like this has been done before and the fact that it hasn’t really speaks volumes to our team.”

Springfield College will play the final four game in Salem, Virginia on Friday.