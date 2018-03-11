Sagamore Bridge to undergo major repairs

BOURNE, Mass. (AP) — One of the two main bridges to Cape Cod will be getting much-needed repairs. But fear not. Work should be completed before the summer vacation rush.

Workers will replace damaged roadway joints on the 80-year-old Sagamore Bridge, the Cape Cod Time s reports.

Lane closures will begin either March 27 or 28 before construction starts in early April, narrowing traffic down to one lane in either direction for 55 days.

The Cape Cod Transit Authority is organizing a meeting about the lane closure for later this month.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the bridge’s contractor will work 7 days a week “with double shifts” in order to complete the renovations prior to Memorial Day weekend.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press