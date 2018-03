NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in North Adams are searching for a 15-year-old high school student.

Jeffrey Adams has been missing since March 1st. Police say he fled from a case worker.

He is 6’3″, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know of his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the police at 413-644-4944 ext. 1.