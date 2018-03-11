March snowstorms leaving residents frustrated

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – We may have sprung forward closer to spring, but snow may be on the way. March came roaring in like a lion.

Warmer temperatures in February, left many of us thinking spring was making an early arrival, to only be disappointed by two March nor’easters, in less than two weeks.

Jerry Tremblay from Agawam told 22News all the recent snow is getting aggravating, “Well it’s costing me aggregation and plowing my driving way. You know, they don’t plow for nothing.”

And we could be seeing more snow Tuesday. Rocky’s Ace Hardware store in Agawam told 22News that when western Massachusetts received abnormally warm temperatures in February, they removed all their winter products, but after the first nor’easter, they were forced to put it out, right next to the lawn fertilizer.

One of the employees told 22News the store is having to mix spring products with winter products, “What’s going on now we have to make everything available for our customers. So, when its nice out, we have to have the racks, leaf bags, the spring clean up stuff available, but at the same time, if the weather is getting snowy and bad out, we have to that winter stuff aside too for them.”

Spring is less than two weeks away, and most people are ready for it, but that doesn’t mean March will go out like a lamb, if temperatures are cold enough, we could get more snow.