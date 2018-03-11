International Women’s Day observance held in Springfield, a multi-cultural event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The International Women’s Day observance at the Boland school in Springfield this weekend was a multi-cultural event.

The International Women’s Day program at the Boland school was designed to represent many cultures.

There were African and Spanish musicians and dancers.

“All across the world, women support other women…”, Springfield city councilor Kateri Walsh told 22News.

Walsh says she’s proud of what the observance celebrates. “To acknowledge women for how far women have come and how far we need to go.”

Councilor Walsh reminded us that International Women’s Day has been observed for more than 100 years.