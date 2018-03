SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A fire has broken out at a Springfield market and deli.

According to Springfield Fire spokesman Dennis Leger, the fire is at the J&J Market at 1344 Dwight Street. Firefighters were called here just after 10:00PM Sunday for a report of a fire.

Police have blocked off a part of Dwight Street.

Firefighters had some trouble getting inside the building because all the doors and windows were barred.

