Ex-Massachusetts Gov. Patrick weighing 2020 White House bid

By STEVE LeBLANC (APNews) Published:
BOSTON (AP) — Former two-term Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick says a 2020 run for the White House is on his “radar screen” — the firmest indication yet that the political confidant of Barack Obama and nation’s second elected black governor is seriously weighing a White House bid.

Patrick has already begun casting himself as a more centrist Democrat compared to the party’s liberal luminaries, including fellow Bay State resident Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

And while the self-described “pro-growth Democrat” says he’s far from a final decision, his musings are already casting light on his strengths and possible vulnerabilities.