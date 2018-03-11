Body discovered on fire in Hatfield

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the second time in two weeks, a body has been discovered in Hatfield.

Just before 9:30 Saturday night, a 911 call was made reporting a fire at the end of Bridge Lane in Hatfield.

Lt. Sean Carroll of the state police barracks in Northampton told 22News police discovered a human body was on fire. Nothing about the body is known, including the gender or why it was on fire.

The state police are investigating along with Hatfield police and detectives attached to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

This incident happens just two weeks after the remains of Joanne Ringer were found on Mountain Road, which is a little more than 5 miles away.

No additional information was immediately available.