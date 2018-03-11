Arrest made in 1986 murder of 15-year-old Tracy Gilpin

KINGSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police have made an arrest in a murder case from 1986.

State Police arrested 61-year-old Michael Hand of North Carolina Sunday and charged him with the murder of then-15-year-old Tracy Gilpin of Kingston, Massachusetts.

Gilpin disappeared in October of 1986 and her body was found in Myles Standish Park in Plymouth. She died from a massive skull fracture.

Tracy Gilpin is the sister of now Massachusetts State Police Superintendent Kerry Gilpin, who was sworn in by Governor Baker in 2017.

Col. Gilpin issued a statement that read, in part, “For the past three decades, we have remained hopeful that Tracy’s murderer would be identified. The much-welcomed news of an arrest in the case leaves us cautiously optimistic that justice for Tracy is within reach.”