Another Nor’easter on the way this week

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for all of western Massachusetts from 8 p.m. Monday until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

For the third week in a row since we started the month of March, a Nor’easter will bring us snow. Clouds will move in on Monday and the snow arrives Monday night.

Timing: Snow begins Monday evening between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The snow will fall through the morning commute on Tuesday and could be heavy at times. The snow will become lighter during the afternoon and evening hours but will still likely impact the evening commute Tuesday.

The snow tapers off Tuesday night. Six or more inches of snow is likely with higher amounts possible.