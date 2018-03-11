9th annual Leprechaun Plunge donates proceeds for a good cause

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday was a good day to take a dip in the Connecticut river for a good cause. Hundreds came to the Leprechaun plunge in South Hadley.

And cold it was, 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzemmpko said the water was 37 degrees, but for these hearty Leprechaun plunge enthusiasts, the Connecticut river can never be cold enough to keep them on dry land.

The plunge is a major fundraiser for McCarthy’s Pub in Belchertown to distribute to important causes.

Amy Klegg from McCarthy’s Pub told 22News how important the plunge is, “our bggest fundraiser of the year. is for Shriner’s hospital.

In all McCarthy’s raised more than fifty thousand dollars for their favorite cause. The warm feeling from helping the Shriner’s hospital more than offset the chill from the river at Brunelle’s marina.

Sunday’s was the 9th annual Leprechaun plunge