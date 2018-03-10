What to watch tonight from the 2018 Paralympics: USA debuts in sled hockey opener

The United States sled hockey team takes the ice for the first time in PyeongChang as they go for a third straight gold medal. Meanwhile on the snow, para cross-country skier Oksana Masters and para Alpine skier Andrew Kurka both look for their second medal of these Paralympics.

Here’s a full look at what’s on tap tonight and into the early morning at the PyeongChang Paralympics.

Watch on TV

7:30-10:00 p.m. ET

Olympic Channel: Para Alpine Skiing

STREAM OLYMPIC CHANNEL

Team USA’s Andrew Kurka and Stephanie Jallen compete in men’s and women’s super-G during live coverage of para Alpine skiing on the Olympic Channel.

10:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m. ET

NBCSN: Sled Hockey, Para Cross-Country, Wheelchair Curling, Para Alpine Skiing

STREAM NBCSN

NBCSN will have coverage of the U.S. sled hockey and wheelchair curling teams, plus the men’s 15km and women’s 12km sitting events in para cross-country skiing and men’s and women’s super-G in para Alpine skiing.

Para Alpine Skiing

7:30-11:00 p.m. ET

Men’s and Women’s Super-G (All Classes)

STREAM LIVE

U.S. skiers Andrew Kurka and Stephanie Jallen are among the athletes to watch in super-G. Kurka won three medals, including a super-G bronze, at last year’s world championships and captured Paralympic gold yesterday in downhill. Jallen earned a pair of bronze medals, including one in super-G, at the 2014 Paralympic Games.

All classes for both men and women will be contested.

Wheelchair Curling

7:35-10:00 p.m. ET

USA vs. Germany (Round-Robin)

STREAM LIVE

After conceding to South Korea in their opening match, Team USA returns to the curling sheet looking for their first win of the tournament against Germany in round-robin play.

Para Cross-Country Skiing

8:00-10:25 p.m. ET

Men’s 15km, Women’s 12km (Sitting)

STREAM LIVE

In the first para cross-country skiing events of the 2018 Games, Team USA’s Andy Soule and Oksana Masters, who has already won biathlon silver in PyeongChang, are medal contenders in the sitting classes for the men’s 15km and women’s 12km races.

Masters, a multi-sport athlete, is no stranger to the Paralympics. She won a bronze medal in rowing at London 2012, followed by silver and bronze medals in cross-country skiing at Sochi 2014. She also competed in cycling at Rio 2016, finishing fourth in the road race and ffith in the time trial. Masters’ 2014 silver medal came in the women’s 12km sitting event.

Sled Hockey

10:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m. ET

USA vs. Japan (Prelim)

STREAM LIVE

Team USA begins their Paralympic title defense with a preliminary-round game against Japan. American forward Declan Farmer set a new U.S. record at last year’s world championships by scoring 12 goals over the course of the tournament.

Live competition from the 2018 PyeongChang Paralympic Games continues through the early morning on NBCOlympics.com.

Sled Hockey

1:30-4:30 a.m. ET

South Korea vs. Czech Republic (Prelim)

STREAM LIVE

The Czech Republic takes the ice for the first time in PyeongChang for a matchup against the host nation.

6:00-8:00 a.m. ET

Canada vs. Italy (Prelim)

STREAM LIVE

Canada faces Italy in the second game of the preliminary round for both teams. The Canadians won the bronze medal in 2014 and are coming in hot after yesterday’s 17-0 blowout of Sweden.

Wheelchair Curling

6:35-9:00 a.m. ET

USA vs. Sweden (Round-Robin)

STREAM LIVE

Wheelchair curling continues with a round-robin match between the United States and Sweden.