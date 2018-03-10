The Springfield Lodge of Elks honor their Irish Elk of the Year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Lodge of Elks celebrated their Irish Elk of the Year Saturday night.

Hal Grout of Enfield, Connecticut was this year’s recipient.

Hal was born in Ireland.

He’s been a lodge member for 28 years and joined the Irish committee in 1989.

Hal also connects with his Irish roots by playing the bagpipes.

22News spoke with Hal about what it means to receive this honor. “The people that have gone before me are a pretty impressive lineage of people that have given selflessly of themselves throughout the years for the city and the Elks lodge. To be included in that group now is pretty honorable.”

Hal will also be honored by the lodge at their annual Irish Nationality Night on March 14th.