Springfield Thunderbirds host annual “Pink the Rink” night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The MassMutual Center was covered in Pink Saturday night to recognize those who won their battle with breast cancer.

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death among women.

The Thunderbirds took the ice in special pink jerseys, as part of its annual Pink in the Rink to help bring awareness to the deadly disease

Dress for Success of Western Massachusetts also hosted its annual Hockey N’ heels night to coincide with breast cancer awareness.

Nathan Costa, the President of the team, told 22News how the disease hit the Thunderbirds squad directly, “We really wanted to put the spotlight on awareness and how it has personally affected our team. Our coach lost his mother to breast cancer.”

Many fans sporting shirts, and holding signs to help tell their story of how they have been affected.

Murphy Sheridan was diagnosed with breast cancer herself in 2014, and today she can proudly say, she beat cancer, and its thanks to all the support.

She told 22News, “Just to bring the community together. I facilitate different cancer support groups and just seeing this other form of support is phenomenal.”

Prior to the game, dozens of breast cancer survivors, including Sheridan, were honored on the ice in a special pregame ceremony.

The jersey’s will be auctioned off following tonight’s game, with proceeds benefiting Rays of Hope.