Safe shredding event at 22News a success

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of western Massachusetts families took advantage of the 22News personal information shredding event Saturday.

An estimated 500 cars passed through the 22News parking lot in Chicopee, getting rid of personal files and unwanted documents. If the files had fallen into the wrong hands, they could have been used to steal someone’s identity.

People brought financial documents and other personal information. ProShred Security took those documents and shredded them.

So many people wanted to take advantage of the free shredding, the event had to be extended into the early afternoon to accommodate everyone.