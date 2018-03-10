Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield hosts charitable event towards western Mass. catholic education

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An event called, “Eat, drink and be charitable” was held at the MassMutual Center in Springfield Saturday night.

The event comes at a time when the diocese commissioned a review of catholic education to determine a path forward to remain financially viable.

More than 3,000 students attend the 12 elementary schools and Pope Francis High School in Chicopee.

Project Manager Stacy Dibbern told 22News, “All of the money that we raise this evening will go to tuition assistance for our families that have their kids in catholic schools, so it helps them make it a little more affordable to send their kids to our schools.

An auction was held Saturday night for Red Sox tickets and a Foxwoods Resort package.

Catholic schools in western Massachusetts are facing financial challenges due to changing demographics and lower enrollment.