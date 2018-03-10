Pain-relieving ointment, girls’ jeans recalled due to injury risks

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Half a million tubes of pain-relieving ointment are being recalled because the packaging does not meet federal safety standards.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the packaging on maximum strength Bacitraycin Plus with Lidocaine is not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.

Because the ointment contains lidocaine, it poses a risk of poisoning young children if they put it on their skin or ingest it, the CPSC says. No injuries have been reported to date.

The following lot numbers are included in the recall:

16001 through 16002

404001 through 404002

405001 through 405003

406001 through 406004

407001 through 407002

415001 through 415010

416001 through 416003

417001 through 417004

The recalled product was sold at several retailers including Rite Aid, Stop & Shop, Walgreens and Hannaford from January 2014 through November 2017.

Consumers should immediately place the recalled ointment out of the reach of children and contact United Exchange for a refund. The company can be reached at 888-645-8204 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday.

Topson Downs is recalling 30,000 pairs of girls’ jeans that were sold exclusively at Target.

According to the CPSC, the metal stars on Cat & Jack brand girls star-studded skinny jeans can detach, posing a laceration hazard.

Target has received six reports of the stars detaching, including five reports of cuts.

The jeans were sold in sizes 4 – 18P from September 2017 through November 2017.

Consumers should immediately stop wearing the recalled jeans and return them to any Target store for a full refund.

Target can also be reached daily at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT.