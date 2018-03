SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is in the hospital after a stabbing in Springfield.

Sgt. John Wadlegger told 22News a disturbance broke out near 232 Worthington St. around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. One man was stabbed in the chest and was sent to Baystate Medical Center. He is expected to survive.

Wadlegger also told 22News the man responsible for the stabbing is in police custody. His name has not been released.