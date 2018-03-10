March has already been a snowy month

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you how much snow we have already gotten this month and if we are on average.

As part of the saying goes, March came in like a lion.

With spring less than two weeks away most people are ready for it. Helen, from Chicopee, told 22News, “We’ve been really lucky around here as far as having problems with the snow, I think I’m pretty much over it right now but I’ll take what comes and hopefully we will be safe.”

With just a week and a couple days into March western Massachusetts has already seen 2 Nor’easters. For the valley, the first storm was in the form of rain. But our most recent Nor’easter brought close to eight inches of snow to the valley and close to a foot in the Berkshires.

Western Massachusetts is already close to March’s average snowfall total for the month of 8.7 inches, we have around 8.5 inches of snow. We are also close to our average snowfall total for the snow season which is 48 inches and we have gotten around 43 inches of snow.

March, as already shown, can be a stormy month. Which means we could add more inches to our monthly snowfall total if temperatures stay cold enough.